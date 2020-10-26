Sunny
Another lawyer who accused Texas AG of crimes resigns

By AP News
FILE - State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Several top deputies of Texas’ attorney general have accused him of crimes including bribery and abuse of office in an internal letter saying they’ve reported the actions to law enforcement. In a brief letter, seven senior lawyers wrote that they reported Paxton for potentially breaking the law “in his official capacity as the current Attorney General of Texas." Paxton’s defense attorney in the securities case, declined to comment on the new allegations Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Paxton pleaded not guilty in that case but it is not clear whether the new accusations are related. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Another top deputy to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leaving his agency, continuing the exodus of lawyers who earlier this month accused the Republican of crimes including bribery and abuse of office.

Darren McCarty, the deputy attorney general over civil litigation, confirmed his resignation Monday but declined to comment further. He’s set to depart the attorney general’s office next week.

McCarty’s resignation comes as Texas is involved in a landmark antitrust lawsuit brought with other states and the U.S. Department of Justice against Google.

Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the resignation or how the top civil lawyer’s departure might affect the case against the online search giant.

McCarty was one of seven senior lawyers who reported their boss to law enforcement for alleged crimes tied to an investigation requested by one of the Paxton’s wealthy donors. Most of them have since resigned, been put on leave or fired.

Paxton’s office dropped the investigation into claims made by Austin developer Nate Paul after his staff’s revolt became public. He has denied any wrongdoing and refused calls for him to leave office.

By JAKE BLEIBERG
Associated Press

