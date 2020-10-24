Saban says Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle likely needs surgery View Photo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban said junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has a high ankle sprain with a fracture and will be out the rest of the season if he needs surgery. Waddle was hurt on the opening kickoff Saturday. He got to the Alabama 15 when tackled by Kenneth George Jr. with his right foot caught between the grass and George’s body. Waddle was carted off the field, and Saban said after a 48-17 win over Tennessee that Waddle probably needs surgery. Waddle will be flown back privately with doctors and taken to Birmingham to see what treatment is needed immediately.