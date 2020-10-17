Sunny
59.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Officials: Blast, fire in Virginia injure at least 3

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials said an explosion at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday morning injured at least three people.

Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that state emergency personnel had been deployed to the area after what he called a gas explosion.

City spokesman Mike Parks said two people were transported from the scene in serious condition and one had minor injuries, according to the Daily News-Record. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was unaccounted for.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. battling flames, TV station WHSV reported.

Harrisonburg, in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, is a city of around 50,000 that’s home to James Madison University.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 