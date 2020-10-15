Sunny
86.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Autopsy: Transgender blogger died of pulmonary embolism

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Monica Roberts, a prominent Houston transgender rights activist and blogger, died of complications of a pulmonary embolism, the Harris County medical examiner reported Thursday.

Roberts’ body was found early the morning of Oct. 6 in the parking lot of an apartment complex, where she had apparently been taking out her garbage, police said. The autopsy report cited obesity and high blood pressure as contributing factors in Roberts’ death.

Roberts, a native of Houston, launched her award-winning TransGriot blog in 2006 as a forum for transgender people of color. She was also politically active through her CFAIR blog and political action committee, through which she endorsed political candidates she found to be sensitive to the rights and needs of the LGBT community. She also was a founding member of the National Transgender Advocacy Coalition.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 