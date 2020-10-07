Cloudy
81.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hurricane Delta heads for US after lashing Mexico’s Yucatan

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Boats sit closer to the shore after they were secured by fishermen preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Puerto Juarez, Cancun, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane Tuesday on a course to hammer southeastern Mexico and then continue on to the U.S. Gulf coast this week. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

Hurricane Delta heads for US after lashing Mexico’s Yucatan

Photo Icon View Photo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta has entered the Gulf of Mexico after blowing over Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, toppling trees and knocking out power in some of the area’s resorts. Delta hit Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane just south of Cancun early Wednesday with high winds and heavy rain, cutting power to about 266,000 customers and forcing tourists into storm shelters. No deaths or injuries were reported. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Delta weakened to a Category 1 storm Wednesday afternoon, but it has begun strengthening again while moving over the southern Gulf, rising to maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph). It is expected to gain even more strengthen before reaching the U.S. Gulf coast Friday.

By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 