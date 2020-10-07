Hurricane Delta heads for US after lashing Mexico’s Yucatan View Photo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta has entered the Gulf of Mexico after blowing over Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, toppling trees and knocking out power in some of the area’s resorts. Delta hit Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane just south of Cancun early Wednesday with high winds and heavy rain, cutting power to about 266,000 customers and forcing tourists into storm shelters. No deaths or injuries were reported. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Delta weakened to a Category 1 storm Wednesday afternoon, but it has begun strengthening again while moving over the southern Gulf, rising to maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph). It is expected to gain even more strengthen before reaching the U.S. Gulf coast Friday.

By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO

Associated Press