Power goes wire to wire for Indy win as Newgarden closes gap

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Power won the pole, then led every lap of the second Harvest GP race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, beating Colton Herta to the yard of bricks by 0.8932 seconds. The Australian won for the fourth time on the speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile course. Power has won two of the last four races and now has 39 career wins. Herta finished second, Alexander Rossi was third and defending series champ Josef Newgarden was fourth. The two-time series champ with Team Penske continued cutting into Scott Dixon’s points lead. After trimming the gap from 71 points to 40 with Friday’s win, Newgarden is within 32 points heading into the Oct 25 season finale at St. Petersburg. Dixon finished eighth.

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer