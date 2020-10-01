Castroneves follows new path in return to Indianapolis View Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Helio Castroneves spent nearly two decades walking into the same Team Penske garage stalls at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Thursday, he returned to the track in a new home. It could be just the start of a new chapter for the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner. Castroneves is replacing injured rookie Oliver Askew in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP car this weekend at the Harvest GP doubleheader, marking the first time since 1999 he’s not driving for Roger Penske. Castroneves’ contract expires after this season and the popular Brazilian driver knows he probably won’t be racing for Penske next season if he plans to be running full-time in the IndyCar series as he hopes.

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer