No. 8 Texas rallies to beat Texas Tech 63-56 in overtime

By AP News
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Sam Ehlinger hit Joshua Moore on a 12-yard touchdown pass in overtime to send No. 8 Texas to a wild 63-56 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday. The Longhorns rallied with two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes of regulation. Moore also scored with 40 seconds left and Ehlinger’s 2-point conversion pass to Brennan Eagles tied it in regulation. Texas got the ball first in overtime and scored. Texas Tech’s only possession ended with an interception. The Longhorns are 2-0 for the first time under fourth-year coach Tom Herman.

