No. 8 Texas rallies to beat Texas Tech 63-56 in overtime

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Sam Ehlinger hit Joshua Moore on a 12-yard touchdown pass in overtime to send No. 8 Texas to a wild 63-56 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday. The Longhorns rallied with two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes of regulation. Moore also scored with 40 seconds left and Ehlinger’s 2-point conversion pass to Brennan Eagles tied it in regulation. Texas got the ball first in overtime and scored. Texas Tech’s only possession ended with an interception. The Longhorns are 2-0 for the first time under fourth-year coach Tom Herman.