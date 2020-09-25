Sunny
82.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Louisiana deputy shoots, kills man in gunfire exchange

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JENA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who was shooting at deputies who had come to arrest him on a domestic violence warrant, Louisiana State Police said Friday.

A LaSalle Parish sheriff’s deputy was slightly injured during the exchange of gunfire late Thursday with Jessie A. Hudnall, 29, of the Whitehall community near Jena, a state police news release said.

As deputies tried to arrest Hudnall, he fled to and barricaded himself inside a home, the statement said.

The statement did not say how the gunfire began. Asked who shot first, Trooper Casey Wallace emailed only, “Ongoing investigation.”

Hudnall died at a hospital.

The news release did not give his race or the deputy’s.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 