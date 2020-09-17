No cheers on empty course, but Reed’s ace lifts him at Open View Photo

Making a hole-in-one on an empty golf course deprived Patrick Reed of the cheers that typically accompany any great shot. It did, however, do a whole lot for his score. Reed one-hopped a 9-iron into the cup on the 165-yard, par-3 seventh hole at Winged Foot in the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday. The ace helped him erase a double bogey on No. 5 and he shot a 4-under 66 to finish a stroke behind leader Justin Thomas after the morning session.

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer