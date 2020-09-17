Sunny
86.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

No cheers on empty course, but Reed’s ace lifts him at Open

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Patrick Reed, of the United States, checks his lie on the 17th green during the first round of the US Open Golf Championship, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

No cheers on empty course, but Reed’s ace lifts him at Open

Photo Icon View Photo

Making a hole-in-one on an empty golf course deprived Patrick Reed of the cheers that typically accompany any great shot. It did, however, do a whole lot for his score. Reed one-hopped a 9-iron into the cup on the 165-yard, par-3 seventh hole at Winged Foot in the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday. The ace helped him erase a double bogey on No. 5 and he shot a 4-under 66 to finish a stroke behind leader Justin Thomas after the morning session.

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 