Clear
61.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5 things to know today

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Legal advocates are lining up on both sides of actor Bill Cosby’s appeal as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court prepares to review his 2018 sex assault conviction. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

5 things to know today

Photo Icon View Photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HURRICANE SALLY’S PLODDING PATH Forecasters, stressing “significant” uncertainty, are nudging the storm’s predicted track to the east, easing fears in New Orleans while raising concerns in the Florida Panhandle’s westernmost counties.

2. PROJECTING STATESMAN IN CHIEF President Trump will host a ceremony on the South Lawn sealing agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain which could shift power dynamics in the Middle East.

3. SMOKE FROM WESTERN FIRES Oregon, Washington and parts of California are struggling under acrid yellowish-green smog, the worst, most unhealthy air on the planet according to some measurements.

4. BILL COSBY’S LEGAL ACTION The actor was the first celebrity to go on trial in the #MeToo era, and his appeal could resolve lingering questions about how sexual abuse cases should be tried.

5. CIVIL RIGHTS ICON’S HOUSE ON TOUR The run-down, paint-chipped Detroit two-story building where Rosa Parks took refuge after her historic bus boycott is going on display in Italy and has yet to find a permanent U.S. home.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 