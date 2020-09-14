Clear
Texas woman, 20, killed by gunshots fired through window

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she slept in her bed after dozens of gunshots were fired into her home near Houston, authorities said.

Sierra Rhodd was struck by gunfire that went through her bedroom window at about 11 p.m. Sunday, TV station KTRK reported.

No arrests have been made, and authorities have not yet released a possible motive. Police said Rhodd’s parents and younger brother were also at the home but were not hurt.

“Typically in these type of situations they are usually retaliatory, so we will be looking into that,” Sgt. Greg Pinkins said. “At this time, it would only be speculation.”

