Obunbowale carries Wings past Liberty in season finale

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points, and her three-point play with 12.4 seconds left helped carry Dallas past the New York Liberty 82-79 on Sunday, keeping the Wings’ playoff hopes alive.

The Wings (8-14) need help to secure the No. 8 spot in the form of an Atlanta Dream win over the Washington Mystics (8-13) later today. Dallas owns the tie breaker against Washington and Atlanta in the event of a three-way tie at 8-14.

Ogunbowale gave Dallas the lead for good when she banked in a 12-foot runner going to her left after getting hit by Amanda Zahui B. on the drive.

Jazmine Jones gave the Liberty (2-20) its last lead with a layup with 59.8 seconds to go for a 79-78 lead. Following an exchange of possessions, the Liberty failed to use the clock when Kiah Stokes put up a shot with 15.8 seconds remaining and missed. The Wings called timeout to set up Ogunbowale’s game winner.

Marina Mabrey scored 24 points points for Dallas, which only had seven healthy players due to injuries.

Jones led New York with 21 points and Leaonna Odom scored 20.