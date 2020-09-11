At least 8 injured in Mexico teachers’ college protest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — State police in central Mexico said eight officers were injured by student protesters Friday, while video circulated on social media appeared to show a police bus hitting and knocking over at least two demonstrators.

The Michoacan state police said via Twitter that students from a local teachers’ college blocked a road and then attacked officers using fireworks.

Video images posted on the college’s social media page showed a chaotic scene in which detonations can be heard and clouds of smoke or gas are seen. Dozens of protesters are running in the road when a bus with blue-and-white state police markings appears, makes a sudden U-turn and knocks over a pair of protesters before escaping.

The rural teachers’ college in the Michoacan town of Tiripetío trains mainly working class youths to be teachers in remote communities. While the school is government funded, students complain of a chronic lack of resources. The school promotes a leftist ideology and its students have frequently clashed with police in the past.