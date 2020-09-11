Partly cloudy
US consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy moderated

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy prices moderated after big gains in the previous two months.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the August increase in the consumer price index followed a 0.6% jump in both July and June as prices rebounded following the virus-related shutdowns in earlier months.

The slowdown in August inflation reflected moderation in energy costs, which were up 0.9% last month following gains of 5.1% n June and 2.5% in July.

Food costs edged up a modest 0.1% in August after having fallen 0.4% in July.

The report painted a picture of continued moderation in inflation with prices up just 1.3% from a year ago. Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.4% in August and 1.7% over the past 12 months.

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

