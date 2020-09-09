Cloudy
Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

By AP News

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Residents took to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence as numerous reports of shaking have been reported across the state.

NJ.com reports that on Aug. 23, 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in central Virginia shook buildings in New Jersey. It was one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in the eastern U.S.

The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles (2 kilometers) south, southeast of the center of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m.

There have been no reports of damage.

