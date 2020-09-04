UAB sets Conference USA record with 19th straight home win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Spencer Brown rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown and UAB beat Central Arkansas 45-35 on Thursday night to set a Conference USA record with its 19th straight home victory.

Jermaine Brown Jr. added 75 yards rushing and a touchdown for UAB (1-0). Lucious Stanley scored on one of his five carries and Tyler Johnston III threw for 143 yards and two scores. UAB totaled 233 yards on the ground.

Johnston connected with Gerrit Prince on two scoring plays in the first half, the second for a 28-7 lead with 5:31 left. But Central Arkansas took advantage of two late UAB turnovers to pull within 28-21 at the break on Robert Rochell’s 35-yard fumble return.

UAB scored 17 unanswered points to start the second half – with a 30-yard score by Brown.

Breylin Smith threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns for Central Arkansas (1-1). Kierre Crossley rushed for 59 yards and Lujuan Winningham caught six passes for 53 yards and two scores.