How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By AP News

Wall Street extended its milestone-setting rally Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 450 points and the S&P 500 jumped to its biggest gain since July.

Health care, technology and communication companies powered the market’s broad gains, which led to more record highs for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq composite.

Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices. Treasury yields were mixed.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 gained 54.19 points, or 1.5%, to 3,580.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 454.84 points, or 1.6%, to 29,100.50.

The Nasdaq composite added 116.78 points, or 1%, to 12,056.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 13.71 points, or 0.9%, to 1,592.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 72.83 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is up 446.63 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 360.81 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.94 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 350.06 points, or 10.8%.

The Dow is up 562.06 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,083.84 points, or 34.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 76.18 points, or 4.6%.

