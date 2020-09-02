Cloudy
68.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5 Things to Know for Today

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - In this March 30, 2009, file photo, former Khmer Rouge prison commander Kaing Guek Eav, also know as Duch looks on during the first full day of a U.N.-backed tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The Khmer Rouge’s chief jailer, who admitted overseeing the torture and killings of as many as 16,000 Cambodians while running the regime’s most notorious prison, died at a hospital in Cambodia early Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, 2020. Kaing Guek Eav, known as Duch, was 77 and had been serving a life prison term for war crimes and crimes against humanity. (Mak Remissa/Pool Photo via AP, File)

5 Things to Know for Today

Photo Icon View Photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MIGRANT ROUTE TAKES DEADLY TURN They are increasingly crossing a treacherous part of the Atlantic to reach the Canary Islands in what has become one of the most dangerous migration routes to European territory.

2. TRUMP FINDS 2020 RALLYING CRY After struggling to settle on a clear and concise reelection message, the president’s “Law and Order” mantra has come into sharper focus as several cities protest racial injustice.

3. STORIED POLITICAL NAME FALLS Sen. Edward Markey defeats Rep. Joe Kennedy III in a hard-fought Democratic primary for Senate — the first time a Kennedy has lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts.

4. NOTORIOUS KHMER ROUGE COMMANDER DIES Kaing Guek Eav, who admitted overseeing the torture and killings of as many as 16,000 Cambodians while running the regime’s most notorious prison, was 77.

5. FIRST LADY’S EX-ADVISER SAYS SHE TAPED CALLS FOR PROTECTION Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a new book about Melania Trump, says she needed evidence to protect herself amid questions about costs of the inauguration.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 