New tropical storm poses potential hurricane threat to US

By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Laura has formed in the eastern Caribbean and forecasters say it poses a potential hurricane threat to Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast. A second storm also may hit the U.S. as a hurricane after running across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The new tropical storm was centered about 230 miles (375 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center earlier described it as as a disorganized storm with a very uncertain future: it might degenerate, or it might blow up into a major hurricane that could hit Florida by Monday or Tuesday and then the Gulf Coast.

By IGNACIO MARTÍNEZ DE JESÚS
Associated Press

