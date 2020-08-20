Mostly sunny
1 dead after vehicle, light-rail trains collide in Baltimore

By AP News
This areiel photo provided by WJLA-TV shows emergency personnel respond to the scene of an accident in Baltimore, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Authorities say a woman has died after a personal vehicle collided with a light-rail train. Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams says the accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Thursday in downtown Baltimore when a vehicle became wedged between two light-rail train cars. (WJLA-TV via AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman died and two people sustained injuries Thursday when the vehicle they were in collided with two light-rail trains at an intersection in Baltimore.

The car was traveling east on a downtown Baltimore street around 7:30 a.m. when it crashed with a light-rail train moving south, the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. The vehicle was then struck by another light-rail train traveling north. The collision left the vehicle wedged between the two trains.

Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 7-year-old child and a 30-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a light-rail conductor was also taken to a hospital. It is unclear if the conductor suffered any injuries.

Police said investigators will review footage of surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured the crash.

  Fire Alert