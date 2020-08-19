Mostly cloudy
US could open WCup qualifying in Trinidad, site of ’17 loss

By AP News
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Adam Davy/Pool via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States will open qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on the road next June, possibly back in Trinidad and Tobago where it was eliminated from reaching the 2018 tournament. The Americans will close their 14-match round in March 2022 at Costa Rica, where they have lost seven straight qualifiers. The U.S. qualified for seven straight World Cups before missing the 2018 tournament. The Americans are among five nations with direct berths in the final round of qualifying — known as the octagonal — joined by Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica.

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

  Fire Alert