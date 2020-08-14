Cloudy
Stewart Hagestad advances to US Amateur quarterfinals

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Stewart Hagestad advanced to the U.S. Amateur quarterfinals, winning two matches Thursday at Bandon Dunes.

Hagestad, the 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion from Newport Beach, California, beat Spencer Tibbits 3 and 1 in the morning and topped Harrison Ott 4 and 3 in the afternoon. Hagestad set up a quarterfinal match with Tyler Strafaci, a 1-up winner over Segundo Oliva Pinto in the round of 32.

The 29-year-old Hagestad is trying to move from 15th into the top seven in the World Amateur Golf Ranking to gain a U.S. Open exemption. He’s also pushing to make a third consecutive U.S. Walker Cup team.

In the other upper-bracket quarterfinal, Aman Gupta will face Michael Thorbjornsen. In the round of 32, Gupta beat Sam Bennett 5 and 3, and Thorbjornsen edged Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira 3 and 2.

In the lower bracket, Philip Barbaree will play Matthew Sharpstene, and Cameron Sisk will meet Charles Osborne. In the round of 32, Barbaree beat William Mouw 3 and 1, Sharpstene topped Davis Chatfield 4 and 3, Sisk beat Davis Lamb 5 and 3, and Osborne routed Carson Lundell 7 and 5.

