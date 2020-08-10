5 things to know today View Photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CORONAVIRUS RELIEF RAISES QUESTIONS Critics are asking whether it would give Americans the economic lifeline he claims. And Democratic leaders are calling it a pre-election ploy.

2. EXTREME POVERTY ON THE RISE The World Bank says up to 100 million people globally could fall into the bitter existence of living on just $1.90 a day. Most of them are in sub-Saharan Africa, a region that had some of the world’s fastest growing economies in recent years.

3. WHY BIDEN’S VP PICK IS A BIG DEAL Political veterans from both parties report that Joe Biden’s pick will shift the focus of the 2020 contest, at least temporarily, away from Donald Trump. The decision also marks a critical window into Biden’s decision making.

4. AP WAS THERE: WATTS RIOTS On Aug. 11, 1965, an uprising began in Los Angeles after the drunken driving arrest of a young Black man by a white California Highway Patrol officer. Watts has never fully recovered from fires that leveled hundreds of buildings or the violence that killed 34 people.

5. HONG KONG MEDIA TYCOON ARRESTED Police have arrested Jimmy Lai and raided the publisher’s headquarters in the highest-profile use yet of the new security law Beijing imposed on the city in June.

By The Associated Press