US Open loses 2 more top-10 women: Svitolina, Bertens

By AP News
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, players practice for the U.S. Open tennis tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. As coronavirus cases spike in other parts of the country a month before the U.S. Open is supposed to start in New York, the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday, July 31, 2020, it “continues its plans” to hold its marquee event and another tournament beforehand. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Two more top-10 women — Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens — will miss the U.S. Open because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. They join No. 1-ranked Ash Barty in skipping the Grand Slam tennis tournament. The fifth-ranked Svitolina was a semifinalist at Flushing Meadows a year ago. She posted Friday on social media that she doesn’t feel comfortable traveling to the United States. Bertens wrote on Instagram that one of her concerns is the need to be quarantined upon returning to Europe after the U.S. Open. The tournament runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 and will not have any spectators.

