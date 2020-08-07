US Open loses 2 more top-10 women: Svitolina, Bertens View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Two more top-10 women — Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens — will miss the U.S. Open because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. They join No. 1-ranked Ash Barty in skipping the Grand Slam tennis tournament. The fifth-ranked Svitolina was a semifinalist at Flushing Meadows a year ago. She posted Friday on social media that she doesn’t feel comfortable traveling to the United States. Bertens wrote on Instagram that one of her concerns is the need to be quarantined upon returning to Europe after the U.S. Open. The tournament runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 and will not have any spectators.