Allete: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The power company owner posted revenue of $243.2 million in the period.

Allete shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

This story has been corrected to show that earnings per share were 39 cents on revenue of $243.2 million, instead of 3 cents on revenue of $300 million.

