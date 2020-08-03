Clear
5 things to know today

By AP News
John Barrett and his daughter Autumn pose for photos outside Bascomb Elementary School in Woodstock, Ga., Thursday, July 23, 2020. Barrett says he will educate his daughter virtually and keep her out of in-person classes in Cherokee County schools, even though he's worried she will fall behind on her special education plans, because of concerns about COVID-19's spread. Cherokee County, near Atlanta, is one of many districts nationwide that gave parents a choice between in-person and all-online classes this fall. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BLACK WOMEN MOBILIZE, SEIZE POLITICAL SPOTLIGHT They have long been the Democratic Party’s most reliable and loyal voters, but for generations that allegiance didn’t translate to their own political rise.

2. PREPARING FOR BACK TO SCHOOL AMID PANDEMIC Parents in some states are getting their first look at a new school year as the coronavirus continues to cause upheaval in school systems around the country.

3. HEARING COULD OFFER NEW DETAILS IN CHILDREN’S DEATHS Prosecutors plan to begin sketching out their evidence against a couple at the center of a bizarre case of two missing children whose bodies were later unearthed in rural Idaho.

4. ISAIAS CRAWLS TOWARD THE CAROLINAS The storm is near hurricane strength just a day after bands of heavy rain lashed Florida’s east coast as state officials dealt with surging cases of the coronavirus.

5. HSBC SAYS NET PROFITS PLUNGED 96% Europe’s biggest bank reports its net profit plummeted in the second quarter of this year as lower interest rates combined with the downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic stunted business activity.

By The Associated Press

