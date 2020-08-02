Sunny
92.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Aubameyang goals clinch FA Cup for Arsenal, beating Chelsea

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang holds the trophy celebrating with team mates players celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug.1, 2020. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)

Aubameyang goals clinch FA Cup for Arsenal, beating Chelsea

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has clinched a record-extending 14th FA Cup for Arsenal. He scored twice as Arsenal rallied to beat Chelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium. Christian Pulisic had become the first American man to score in an FA Cup final but his fifth-minute opener was canceled out by Aubameyang’s penalty in the 28th minute. A year into this pandemic-disrupted, longest-ever English season, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta hobbled off injured in tears before halftime. And Pulisic only lasted a minute after the break before also pulling up with an apparent hamstring injury. Aubameyang chipped goalkeeper Willy Caballero in the 67th. 

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 