Aubameyang goals clinch FA Cup for Arsenal, beating Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has clinched a record-extending 14th FA Cup for Arsenal. He scored twice as Arsenal rallied to beat Chelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium. Christian Pulisic had become the first American man to score in an FA Cup final but his fifth-minute opener was canceled out by Aubameyang’s penalty in the 28th minute. A year into this pandemic-disrupted, longest-ever English season, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta hobbled off injured in tears before halftime. And Pulisic only lasted a minute after the break before also pulling up with an apparent hamstring injury. Aubameyang chipped goalkeeper Willy Caballero in the 67th.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer