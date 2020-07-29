Clear
5 Things to Know for Today

By AP News
FILE - In this July 18, 2020, file photo, a U.S. flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington in remembrance of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. President Donald Trump did not pay his respects when Lewis lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Iwas another break in convention for a president who has broken so many norms, and one that underscored his separation from much of Washington society, along with his dismal relationship with Democrats on Capitol Hill — especially members of color. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. US: RUSSIA BEHIND DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN Russian operatives are helping direct the spread of disinformation through websites that have published on the coronavirus pandemic, American politics and international affairs, U.S. officials tell the AP.

2. ‘IT’S A TSUNAMI’ Doctors who faced the first coronavirus onslaught reached across oceans and language barriers in an unprecedented effort to advise colleagues trying to save lives in the dark.

3. GOP’S JOBLESS BENEFIT PLAN COULD MEAN DELAYS State officials across the U.S. say Senate Republicans’ proposed slashing of a federally funded boost in unemployment benefits could delay payments for weeks or even months.

4. WHO SKIPPED FAREWELL TO JOHN LEWIS Donald Trump has long harbored resentments toward the civil rights icon, who called him an illegitimate president because of Russia’s efforts to help him win.

5. HAJJ TAKES A VERY DIFFERENT LOOK Muslim pilgrims begin arriving to Islam’s holiest site in Mecca for the start of a historically unique and scaled-down hajj experience reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic.

By The Associated Press

