Georgia’s Ossoff quarantines after wife positive for virus

By AP News
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 4, 2020 file photo, Jon Ossoff speaks to the media and supporters after he qualified to run in the Senate race against Republican Sen. David Perdue in Atlanta. The Democratic Senate candidate is in isolation as is his wife, who contracted COVID-19, Ossoff confirmed Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Georgia’s Ossoff quarantines after wife positive for virus

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is in isolation as is his wife, who contracted COVID-19, Ossoff confirmed Saturday.

Ossoff, 33, said his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, has mild coronavirus symptoms and that he’s showing symptoms, too. He said he was tested Saturday and is awaiting results while self-quarantining.

“Jon has not held or participated in an in-person campaign event in over a month and will remain in isolation until medical professionals clear both him and Dr. Kramer,” said Miryam Lipper, Ossoff’s campaign communications director, in a statement released on Twitter.

Ossoff, a young media executive known for breaking fundraising records during a 2017 special election loss for a U.S. House seat, is in a competitive race against Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Perdue, 70, is a close ally of President Donald Trump and is seeking a second term in November.

