Sunny
92.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

US Marshals: ‘Fugitive of week’ found asleep on porch

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A “fugitive of the week” sought by the U.S. Marshals Service was found sleeping on a porch in New Hampshire, authorities said Wednesday.

John Cathcart, 55, was sought on multiple arrest warrants issued from Belknap County, Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeffrey White said in a news release. The warrants included failing to appear on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and failing to appear on three outstanding narcotics charges.

Cathart was in a segment Wednesday featured in local media and distributed to law enforcement officers statewide.

Authorities said interviews led them to a porch in Laconia, where they found Cathcart. He was arrested without incident. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 