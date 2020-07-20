The Latest: US seeks to avoid discrimination in virus fight

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is issuing guidance on preventing discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines announced Monday instruct health departments to ensure that racial and ethnic minority populations “are not subjected to excessive wait times, rejected for hospital admissions, or denied access to intensive care units compared to similarly situated non-minority individuals.”

They also seek to ensure that the locations chosen for virus-testing sites are accessible to minority communities.

From the start, the novel Coronavirus has ravaged minority populations in the United States, with Black communities recording infection and death numbers that far outstrip their percentage of the population.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams says “it’s important for us to acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified many of the racial and health disparities that quite frankly have been with us for generations.”

NEW YORK — The release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” has been postponed yet again due to the pandemic.

It had been hoped that the highly anticipated, $200 million thriller would herald Hollywood’s return to big theatrical releases Aug. 12.

But the surge of the virus across much of the U.S. has upended the industry’s aims for even a late-August return.

Unlike with previous postponements, Warner Bros. on Monday didn’t announce a new target date for “Tenet,” already shifted from July 17 to July 31 and then Aug. 12.

UNALASKA, Alaska — Officials say a factory fishing vessel that docked in the Aleutian Islands fishing port of Dutch Harbor has 85 crew members infected with the coronavirus on board.

Alaska’s Energy Deck reports that The American Triumph was scheduled to sail from the Dutch Harbor community of Unalaska with a planned arrival in Seward Wednesday.

The ship will carry crew members who tested positive and medical personnel before transport from Seward to an isolation location in Anchorage.

Unalaska city officials say all crew members were restricted to the vessel or isolation locations while the ship was docked.

BRASILIA, Brazil — Two more ministers in the Cabinet of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro say they have he tested positive for the coronavirus, which has been raging through Latin America’s largest nation.

The 65-year-old minister of citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, says he started having symptoms Thursday. He says he is feeling better and working from home.

Milton Ribeiro, the 62-year-old minister of education, said Monday on Twitter that he is also infected — the fifth Cabinet minister so far.

Bolsonaro himself tested positive July 7. He has said he has been taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which most studies have found to be ineffective and potentially dangerous for some patients. Lorenzoni said he is taking a closely related drug, chloroquine.

Brazil has recorded more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 79,488 deaths.

WASHINGTON — The White House is reviving its public coronavirus task force briefings, and President Donald Trump will again take on a starring role.

Trump says he’ll lead a briefing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, his first since April 27.

The coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, briefed the public daily in March and April with Trump participating and dominating many of the televised sessions. But the briefings disappeared in late April after ratings began to slide and Trump mused about the possibility of using disinfectants inside the body to kill the virus.

Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

The virus has killed at least 140,000 Americans and is surging again in much of the country.

GENEVA — The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization is hailing “good news” in results shown by two COVID-19 vaccine candidates in early trials, but warns “there’s a long way to go.”

“We now need to move into larger-scale real-world trials,” Dr. Michael Ryan told reporters at a news conference in Geneva. “But it is good to see more data and more products moving into this very important phase of vaccine discovery.”

Ryan’s comments came as scientists at Oxford University, in a paper published in The Lancet, said their experimental vaccine had been shown to trigger a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

Also in the medical journal, Chinese researchers published a study on their experimental vaccine, using a similar technique as the Oxford team, that reported an immune response.

Ryan noted there are 23 COVID-19 candidate vaccines in clinical development, but until Monday only one had produced Phase 1 clinical data.

Also Monday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concerns about the COVID-19’s impact on indigenous peoples, particularly in the Americas.

Tedros said more than 70,000 cases have been reported among indigenous peoples in the Americas, and over 2,000 deaths.

LONDON — Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine. Such early trials are designed to evaluate safety and see what kind of immune response was provoked, but can’t tell if the vaccine truly protects.

In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

“We are seeing good immune response in almost everybody,” said Dr. Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University. “What this vaccine does particularly well is trigger both arms of the immune system,” he said.

Hill said that neutralizing antibodies are produced — molecules which are key to blocking infection. In addition, the vaccine also causes a reaction in the body’s T-cells which help to fight off the coronavirus.

___

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida has reported 90 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing its seven-day average to about 114 per day. Its overall deaths rank 25th in the nation per capita, or about 7 times less than highest-ranked New Jersey.

Hospitalizations for the disease continued to increase, standing at 9,452 statewide Monday — up about 160 from the day before.

Though the increase has slowed when compared to about week ago, those additional patients have been straining ICU units of some hospitals in the South Florida, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville areas.

Many hospital administrators have limited non-emergency procedures to help make space.

Statewide, 18% of ICU units were available.

Also Monday, the Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit seeking to block the “reckless and unsafe reopening” of public school campuses for face-to-face instruction. The suit argues that doing so would put students and school employees at risk — and accelerate the spread of the coronavirus.

The 145,000-member association includes unions representing teachers, classroom aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians and administrative staff at public K-12 campuses.

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported the idea of postponing until next year a mass event marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II defeat of Nazi Germany, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Immortal Regiment, a large-scale procession pf people carrying photographs of their relatives who died during the war, traditionally takes place in many Russian cities May 9, Victory Day — the country’s most important national holiday.

Russia has reported over 777,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 12,000 deaths.

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s health minister says “no one should be turned (away) at the gate” for coronavirus care as public hospitals come under growing pressure from the pandemic.

The country now ranks fifth in the world in virus caseload with more than 364,000 and makes up more than half the confirmed infections in Africa. Deaths have surpassed 5,000.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told reporters that “there’s never going to be a time there’s pressure on any hospital” and said the number of beds will be increased and private hospitals will help.

He visited a new field hospital in Johannesburg that is meant to hold patients who need less intensive care.

PARIS — Face masks are now required in France’s supermarkets, shopping malls, banks, stores and indoor markets to curb worrisome signs that the coronavirus is making inroads again.

The measure took effect Monday. A fine of 135 euros ($155) can be levied against those who don’t comply.

Masks were already required in museums, public transport, cinemas, places of worship and other enclosed spaces.

France has reported more than 30,000 COVID-19-related deaths, nearly half of them in retirement homes for older adults. It brought down infections with a strict two-month lockdown but is now seeing signs that the virus is making a comeback.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday that one new source of infections appears to be families getting together for the summer vacation.

NEW DELHI — India reported more than 40,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, a record high for the country.

The 40,425 new cases raised India’s total to 1,118,043, including 27,497 deaths.

The ministry said late Sunday that India’s coronavirus fatality rate — currently at 2.49% — is “progressively falling” due to an effective containment strategy and aggressive testing.

A country of 1.4 billion people, India has been conducting nearly 10,000 tests per million people. More than 300,000 samples are being tested every day now, compared to just a few hundred in March, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

With a surge in infections in the past few weeks, local governments in India have been ordering focused lockdowns in high-risk areas.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported its smallest daily jump in local COVID-19 transmissions in two months as health authorities express cautious optimism that the outbreak is being brought under control.

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday still reported 26 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 22 that were tied to international arrivals.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said during a virus briefing that the four local transmissions represented the first time that such infections came below 10 since May 19. He pleaded for continued vigilance, encouraging people to avoid crowded places or even stay at home during the summer holiday period.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state recorded a third daily COVID-19 tally below a record 428 cases reported last week, but the state government leader said on Monday it was too early to tell what impact a second lockdown was having.

Since 428 cases were reported on Friday, Victoria has recorded 217, 363 and 275 cases on consecutive days.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews expected to know on Wednesday what impact a lockdown on Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, and the neighoring semi-rural Mitchell Shire were having.

“It is a wicked enemy, it is unstable and until we bring some stability to this, I don’t think we’ll be able to talk about a trend,” Andrews said.

BEIJING — Numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang continue to rise. Another 17 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total in China’s latest outbreak to at least 47.

One of the 17 new cases was in the ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, the regional government said. The remainder were in the regional capital of Urumqi, where all other cases have been reported since the outbreak emerged earlier this month.

China had largely contained local transmission of the virus before the Urumqi outbreak and has taken swift action to bring it under control, cutting subway, bus and taxi service, closing some communities, imposing travel restrictions and ordering widespread testing.

