5 things to know today

By AP News
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2012 file photo, an Egyptian youth, trailed by his friends, gropes a woman crossing the street with her friends in Cairo, Egypt. In the summer of 2020, more than a hundred allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape against a former student at a top university have roiled Egypt, sparking a renewed #MeToo campaign in a country where sexual assault and harassment are rampant. The case has prompted the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost religious institution, to speak out on sexual harassment and assault, and voice support for victims. Authorities have arrested the accused man pending investigations, and are working to amend the country's laws to protect the identities of victims of sexual crimes. (AP Photo/Ahmed Abd El Latif, El Shorouk Newspaper, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MARS IS ABOUT TO BE INVADED BY EARTH The U.S., China and the United Arab Emirates are sending spacecraft to Mars beginning this week. It’s the most sweeping effort yet to seek signs of ancient microscopic life at Mars.

2. PANDEMIC PAIN BY THE GENERATIONS Sometimes at odds, America’s two largest generations have something to agree on: the coronavirus pandemic has smacked many at a pivotal time in their lives.

3. #METOO CAMPAIGN SPARKED IN EGYPT More than 100 allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape against a former student at a top university have roiled a country where sexual assault is rampant.

4. FEDERAL GOV’T TO EXECUTE FIRST INMATE IN NEARLY 2 DECADES Daniel Lewis Lee is scheduled to die by lethal injection Monday for 1996 killings of a gun dealer, his wife and her 8-year-old daughter.

5. KELLY PRESTON, ACTOR AND WIFE OF JOHN TRAVOLTA, HAS DIED Travolta confirmed that his wife of 28 years died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

By The Associated Press

