Fans welcomed to World TeamTennis matches in West Virginia View Photo

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — World TeamTennis has welcomed fans to matches at a resort in West Virginia. The matches started Sunday at The Greenbrier, where the entire three-week season is being held. There were strict measures in place at the matches to ensure health and safety as confirmed cases of the new coronavirus soar across the country. Anyone who wasn’t a player wore a mask inside the tennis stadium, and fans had their temperatures checked prior to entering. Rows of seats near courtside were covered up to allow for social distancing. Up to 500 spectators are being allowed at each of the outdoor matches at the 2,500-seat court.

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer