Hundreds of homes threatened by northern Nevada wildfire

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency quickly approved disaster relief funds Tuesday to help fight a growing northern Nevada wildfire that closed a U.S. highway along the Sierra’s eastern front, destroyed at least one home and was threatening hundreds more.

The flames that broke out Monday night in the Pine Nut Mountains were burning out of control across more than 11 square miles (28 square kilometers) in Douglas County southeast of Gardnerville.

Evacuation centers were set up at area motels to help accommodate, if necessary, residents of more than 300 homes that remained threatened, primarily in Pine View Estates and Bodie Flat.

FEMA said as many as 1,000 homes were threatened when it approved the federal disaster relief. Gov. Steve Sisolak requested the funding.

The blaze began as three separate fires that burned together Monday night, blanketing Carson Valley with heavy smoke.

One resident said the initial response by dozens of fire crews was amazing.

“The entire valley … lit up like Christmas last night,” Judy Jewkes told KOLO-TV.

One home and 10 outbuildings have been destroyed, Douglas County officials said. No injuries have been reported. Aerial crews were helping more than 400 firefighters on the ground battle the blaze before winds were expected to pick up Tuesday afternoon.

An evacuation center for area livestock was opened at Douglas County Fairgrounds.

KOLO-TV reported that arson investigators were on scene but the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

U.S. Highway 395 was closed in both directions for about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) stretch from the south end of Gardnerville to the junction with State Route 208 near the California-Nevada border.