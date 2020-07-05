Sunny
Police: Men yelled racial slurs at Black family in Oregon

By AP News

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Seven men were arrested after police say they taunted a Black family by yelling racial slurs and using Nazi salutes during a Fourth of July incident in an Oregon beach town.

The men challenged police to a fight when officers arrived to the beach in Lincoln City and set off fireworks that were banned, police said.

They were arrested on suspicion of charges including riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with police and possession of illegal fireworks, the Oregonian reported.

The men are from Clark County, Washington, police said. They were cited and released.

The men arrested were: Gennadiy Kachankov, Antoliy Kachankov, Andrey Zaytsev, Oleg Saranchuk, Ruslan Tkachenko and Yuriy Kachankov. A seventh man refused to identify himself, police said.

Listed phone numbers couldn’t be found for the men. It’s unknown if they have attorneys.

The central Oregon beach community is about 88 miles (142 kilometers) southwest of Portland.

