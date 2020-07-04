American coach makes his mark by winning Austrian title View Photo

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Jesse Marsch came to Europe to make a name both for himself and for every other American soccer coach. He managed that in a big way. Marsch led Salzburg to this season’s Austrian league title. That is the most significant trophy won by an American coach in Europe. Marsch had little trouble staying afloat despite a raft of problems in his first season as coach of Salzburg. He had to contend with both the coronavirus shutdown and a mid-season rebuild after the club sold Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund and Takumi Minamino to Liverpool. Marsch also became the first American to coach a team in the group stage of the Champions League.

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer