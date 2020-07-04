Sunny
92.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

American coach makes his mark by winning Austrian title

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, Salzburg soccer coach Jesse Marsch stands on the sidelines during a Champions League group E soccer match against Genk at the KRC Genk Arena in Genk, Belgium. Marsch led Salzburg to this season’s Austrian league title, the most significant trophy won by an American coach in Europe, and says he wanted "to see if my idea of leadership could thrive in this competitive setting,” the Wisconsin native told The Associated Press Friday July 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, FILE)

American coach makes his mark by winning Austrian title

Photo Icon View Photo

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Jesse Marsch came to Europe to make a name both for himself and for every other American soccer coach. He managed that in a big way. Marsch led Salzburg to this season’s Austrian league title. That is the most significant trophy won by an American coach in Europe. Marsch had little trouble staying afloat despite a raft of problems in his first season as coach of Salzburg. He had to contend with both the coronavirus shutdown and a mid-season rebuild after the club sold Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund and Takumi Minamino to Liverpool. Marsch also became the first American to coach a team in the group stage of the Champions League.

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 