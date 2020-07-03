Sunny
Shooting reported at Alabama shopping mall

By AP News

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Police in Hoover, Alabama, said they are investigating a report of a shooting inside a large shopping mall Friday afternoon.

Officers are investigating a report of a shooting inside the Galleria mall, the Hoover Police Department said in a statement. Police said the scene is contained and they will release more information later.

There were multiple ambulances at the mall and that shoppers heard something that sounded like fireworks, news outlets reported.

The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man with a gun after mistaking him for the gunman in an earlier shooting at the mall.

The shooting of 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. prompted a series of protests at the mall. The Alabama attorney general’s office cleared the officer, saying he acted “reasonably under the circumstances” in the encounter that spanned approximately five seconds

