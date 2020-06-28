Sunny
83.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police: Arkansas trooper kills man who stabbed officer

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police said Sunday that a man suspected of stealing a taxi was fatally shot by a trooper after he stabbed another law officer in Little Rock.

Aloysius Keaton, 58, of Little Rock, died died Saturday night at a hospital where he was taken following the shooting, according to a police statement.

The names of the trooper who shot Keaton and the Arkansas Highway Patrol officer who was stabbed were not released.

According to police, Keaton crashed the stolen cab and ran from the vehicle about 7 p.m. Saturday while exiting Interstate 30 onto a city street. Police say he then stabbed the Highway Patrol officer who tried to arrest him.

Keaton fled the scene, but was found nearby by the trooper, according to the police statement.

The man was approaching the trooper with a weapon, according to police, when the trooper first tried to use a stun gun on him. The police statement says that the trooper shot man when the stun gun did not stop him.

State police said the Highway Patrol officer was treated and released from a hospital. The trooper, who is now on paid leave, was uninjured.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 