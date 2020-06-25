DA tosses cases involving officers in hate-filled video rant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina prosecutors have dismissed cases involving three officers who were fired after a video recording captured one of them saying a civil war was necessary to wipe Black people off the map and that he was ready.

New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David said in a statement Thursday that his office reviewed the cases involving the Wilmington police officers. The statement didn’t say exactly how many cases were dismissed or what charges were considered.

The department dismissed Cpl. Jessie Moore, and officers Kevin Piner and Brian Gilmore on Tuesday for violating department standards. Police Chief Danny Williams announced the firings at a news conference on Wednesday.

“Behavior such as that exhibited by these former officers has no place in the courthouse or in the community,” David said in the statement. “My office has no tolerance for racially offensive language and stands by the Chief’s position to eliminate it from his agency as well.”

According to investigators, Piner was recorded telling Moore that he feels a civil war is coming and that he is ready. Piner said he was going to buy a new assault rifle, and soon “we are just going to go out and start slaughtering them (expletive)” Blacks. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.” Moore responded that he wouldn’t do that.

Piner then told Moore that he felt a civil war was needed to “wipe them off the (expletive) map. That’ll put them back about four or five generations.” Moore told Piner he was “crazy,” and the recording stopped a short time later.

Williams said at the news conference that he would recommend the three officers not be rehired by notifying the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission about their actions.