US Senate candidate Kobach reports 4 guns stolen from truck

By AP News
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, U.S. Senate candidate and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, answers a question during a debate in Olathe, Kan. Kobach says he had four guns stolen from his pickup truck that was parked at a Kansas hotel June 13, 2020, in Wichita, Kan. Wichita police say officers responded to a call from Kobach around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a hotel parking garage. Police say someone broke into the pickup overnight and took a rifle, two shotguns and a handgun. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach reported that he had four guns stolen from his pickup truck that was parked at a Wichita hotel.

Officers responded to a call from Kobach around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a hotel parking garage, Wichita police said. Investigators believe someone broke into Kobach’s pickup overnight and took a rifle, two shotguns and a handgun.

A spokeswoman for the Republican’s campaign said he was in Wichita for a campaign event and had the long guns with him for a scheduled shooting event.

Campaign spokeswoman Danedri Herbert said Kobach also “always has at least one firearm with him for personal protection.”

