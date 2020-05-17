Mostly sunny
Fire, explosion in Los Angeles injures 10 firefighters

By AP News
By AP News

LOS ANGELES — An explosion in downtown Los Angeles has injured 10 firefighters, and dozens more are trying to douse the blaze.

The condition of the firefighters was not immediately known Saturday evening. The LA fire department issued a “mayday” call and characterized the incident as a “major emergency.”

Firefighters were initially called to East Boyle Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building.

