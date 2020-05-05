Sunny
Estimate shows US traffic deaths fell 1.2% in 2019 to 36,120

By AP News

The U.S. government is estimating that traffic deaths fell 1.2% last year to 36,120.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s the third year in a row that fatalities dropped. Pedestrian deaths fell 2% compared with 2018 figures, while motorcyclist deaths dropped 1%. The number of bicyclists killed fell 3%, but fatal crashes involving heavy trucks rose 1%.

The agency says the decline came even though the number of vehicle miles traveled increased by just under 1%.

The figures are estimates based on fatal crashes reported to the agency. Final figures for 2019 won’t be available until later this year.

