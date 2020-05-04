Clear
Pulitzer Prizes to be announced after delay caused by virus

By AP News

NEW YORK — The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts will be announced Monday after being postponed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The initial Pulitzer ceremony, which was scheduled for April 20, was pushed to give Pulitzer Board members who were busy covering the pandemic more time to evaluate the finalists.

The awards luncheon that is traditionally held at Columbia University in May will be postponed as well. Details of a fall celebration will be announced at a later date, the Pulitzer Board said.

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field’s most prestigious honor in the U.S.

