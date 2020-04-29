Cloudy
84.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Facebook Q1 revenue growth slows but stronger than expected

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Facebook Q1 revenue growth slows but stronger than expected

Photo Icon View Photo

OAKLAND, Calif. — Facebook on Tuesday reported its slowest quarterly growth as a public company, pressured by a global slowdown in the digital advertising market due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The social network, like Google on Monday, said it’s feeling the squeeze from the global pandemic but expects to weather it with modest long-term effects.

Facebook said it earned $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the January-March quarter. That’s more than double the $2.43, or 85 cents per share, it reported in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18% to $17.74 billion from $15.08 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $17.34 billion.

Facebook’s stock shot up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading after the results came out.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 