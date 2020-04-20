Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Miami police disperse crowd by David Guetta’s relief concert

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Miami police disperse crowd by David Guetta’s relief concert

Photo Icon View Photo

MIAMI — Police said they dispersed crowds violating social distancing guidelines during David Guetta’s coronavirus relief concert in Miami.

There were no arrests made when police broke up groups on the sidewalks far below the two-hour rooftop concert played by the DJ on Saturday, The Miami Herald reported. Florida has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people during the pandemic.

While some residents in downtown Miami were able to see the concert from their balconies, the relief benefit also drew in over 9 million views on Facebook and nearly 2 million views on YouTube.

The concert raised $700,000, Guetta said in a Facebook post Sunday. The money will go towards four organizations, including Feeding South Florida and the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund.

Florida’s coronavirus caseload reached 26,314 with 774 deaths as of Sunday evening, the state’s Health department said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 