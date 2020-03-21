3 Iditarod mushers rescued because of poor trail conditions View Photo

Three mushers participating in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race were rescued Friday after they activated their SOS beacons because of deep overflows on the trail.

Even before the rescue of 52-year-old Tom Knolmayer, Sean Underwood and Matthew Failor, more than one-third of the participants in this year’s 1,000-mile (1609.3-kilometer) race had quit largely because of conditions. The winner arrived at the finish line in Nome early Wednesday.

Iditarod officials confirmed the three rescued Friday had officially withdrawn from the race. That brings the number of those who scratched to 23, short of the record of 24 set in 1980. In this year’s race, another musher also was removed for not being competitive.

Friday, the emergency beacons set off a rescue east of the mouth of the Solomon River, Alaska State troopers said in an online report. Besides that overflow trail, the wind in the area had been constant, troopers said.

The mushers were transported by helicopter to Nome, where they were taken to a hospital for medical clearance, according to the Iditarod. The dog teams were in good condition and being brought to Nome, the Iditarod said.

Iditarod officials say that section of trail is being reworked so other teams still on the trail can proceed.

This year’s race started March 8 in Willow with 57 mushers. Since then, 20 have voluntarily withdrawn from the race and one was removed for not being competitive.

The earlier scratches include a musher who activated an alert button seeking rescue Thursday morning because of weather conditions.