China to restrict US journalists after US curbs on its media

BEIJING — China says it will revoke the credentials of Americans at three U.S. newspapers in response to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese media.

In a news release posted online, the foreign ministry said early Wednesday that China demands American journalists working for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post whose credentials are due to expire before the end of 2020 to hand back their press cards within 10 days.

The Chinese government says they won’t be allowed to keep working as journalists in mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao.