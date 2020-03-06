Partly sunny
69.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Date set for guilty plea from UAW ex-president Gary Jones

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Date set for guilty plea from UAW ex-president Gary Jones

Photo Icon View Photo

DETROIT — The former president of the United Auto Workers will appear in court on March 19 to plead guilty to corruption.

The date was set Friday, a day after charges against Gary Jones were unsealed in U.S. District Court in Detroit. He’s accused of conspiring with UAW cronies to embezzle more than $1 million.

Since 2017, nine union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty in the government’s broad investigation, which has stretched from the UAW’s coffers to a job training center funded by Fiat Chrysler. Some officials took kickbacks from union contractors.

Jones was president for about 1 1/2 years until quitting under a cloud in November. The government said union money was spent on golf, cigars, spas, high-end lodging and liquor.

Jones’ alleged scheme goes back years to his time as the leader of a UAW regional office near St. Louis.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 