National Weather Service confirms tornado near Nashville

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the city.

The storm was forecast to bring an isolated tornado, damaging winds and large hail, news outlets reported. Heavy rain was expected to impact Gulf Coast states over the next several days, according to WTVF-TV.

